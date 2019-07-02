CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men have been charged after a stolen Jeep struck and killed a man sitting at a bus shelter Sunday morning in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood.
Michael Jordan, 27, was waiting for a bus at the corner of 99th and Van Vlissingen around 11:40 a.m. Sunday, when a white Jeep Cherokee plowed into the bus shelter, killing him.
Police said the Jeep had been reported stolen a short time earlier near 101st and Crandon, and when officers spotted it, the SUV sped away. The driver lost control and smashed into the bus shelter at 99th and Van Vlissingen.
Police said the driver was arrested after a short foot chase. Two passengers in the Jeep also were arrested.
Leon Hearon, 30, has been charged with one felony count of reckless homicide and one felony count of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. He also has been charged with misdemeanor counts of driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, and obstructing identification.
The two passengers – 48-year-old Riley Holmes III and 32-year-old Sasha Viverette – both were charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicle.
Hearon was due to appear for a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon. Viverette and Holmes were due to appear in court on Aug. 12.