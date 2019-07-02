CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Bears officials announced the decision to give away bobbleheads at each home game.
This giveaway is in honor of the Bears’ centennial season and will include preseason and regular-season games.
The first 20,000 fans to enter the stadium at any gate will receive a voucher for a bobblehead. Officials said fans must pick up their bobblehead prior to kickoff.
“Six-foot tall replicas of each bobblehead will be located at various locations around the Chicago area in the week leading up to that game before being moved to the stadium for gameday,” officials stated in a press release.
Check out the complete list of bobblehead giveaways below:
Aug. 8: Red Grange
Aug. 29: Bill George
Sept. 5: Mike Ditka
Sept. 29: Bronko Nagurski
Oct. 20: Walter Payton
Oct. 27: Brian Urlacher
Nov. 10: Sid Luckman
Nov. 24: Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers
Dec. 5: Mike Singletary
Dec. 22: Devin Hester