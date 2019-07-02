  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Bears officials announced the decision to give away bobbleheads at each home game.

Credit: Chicago Bears

This giveaway is in honor of the Bears’ centennial season and will include preseason and regular-season games.

The first 20,000 fans to enter the stadium at any gate will receive a voucher for a bobblehead. Officials said fans must pick up their bobblehead prior to kickoff.

“Six-foot tall replicas of each bobblehead will be located at various locations around the Chicago area in the week leading up to that game before being moved to the stadium for gameday,” officials stated in a press release.

Check out the complete list of bobblehead giveaways below:

Aug. 8: Red Grange

Aug. 29: Bill George

Sept. 5: Mike Ditka

Sept. 29: Bronko Nagurski

Oct. 20: Walter Payton

Oct. 27: Brian Urlacher

Nov. 10: Sid Luckman

Nov. 24: Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers

Dec. 5: Mike Singletary

Dec. 22: Devin Hester