Filed Under:Chicago, Federal Lawsuit, Food Labeling, Mississippi, Plant Based Foods Association, Upton's Naturals, Vegan


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A federal lawsuit filed by a Chicago vegan food maker says Mississippi is violating free-speech rights by banning makers of plant-based foods from using terms such as “meatless meatballs” and “vegan bacon.”

The lawsuit was filed Monday by the Plant Based Foods Association and Chicago-based Upton’s Naturals Co., which makes vegan products and sells them in many states, including Mississippi.

It was filed the same day Mississippi enacted a new law that bans plant-based products from being labeled as meat.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.