JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A federal lawsuit filed by a Chicago vegan food maker says Mississippi is violating free-speech rights by banning makers of plant-based foods from using terms such as “meatless meatballs” and “vegan bacon.”
The lawsuit was filed Monday by the Plant Based Foods Association and Chicago-based Upton’s Naturals Co., which makes vegan products and sells them in many states, including Mississippi.
It was filed the same day Mississippi enacted a new law that bans plant-based products from being labeled as meat.
