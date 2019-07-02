CHICAGO (CBS) — The body of 22-year-old Esteban Uriostigue, who had been missing since Friday, was recovered from the Chicago River on Tuesday near the Webster Avenue bridge.
Chicago police said a person riding their bike to work on the 1500 block of West Webster Avenue spotted a male body in the river around 8:40 a.m.
A Police Marine Unit boat and Chicago Fire Department crews responded to the scene. Police pulled the body from he water later Tuesday morning.
According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, the body was identified as Uriostigue.
He was reported missing over the weekend, after he was last seen last seen Friday at the Jewel grocery store at Clybourn and Fullerton in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, less than a mile from where his body was found.
Uriostigue lived several miles away in the Lawndale neighborhood, near Polk and Western.
Area North detectives were investigating.