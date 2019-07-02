Women's World Cup Semifinal Match: Where To Watch US Vs. EnglandThe USWNT has beaten Thailand, Chile, Sweden, Spain and France during the tournament. The team will now go up against England in the semifinals.

Soccer Skills On Display At 'Gold Cup Station' For Concacaf Games"We keep coming back to Chicago because the fans really support the sport. And it also exemplifies the diversity of our region as well so we're really excited to be back."

Bears To Give Away Bobbleheads At Home GamesChicago Bears officials announced the decision to give away bobbleheads at each home game.

Baseball Report: Major League Baseball Sets Another HR MarkJune was another record month for homers for MLB teams.

3M Open Preview: World No. 1 Brooks Koepka And Golf's Best Players Take On TPC Twin CitiesThe PGA Tour is returning to Minnesota for the first time in 50 years with the 3M Open set to tee off on Thursday.

Bell Mashes 3 Home Runs, Pirates Thrash Cubs 18-5Josh Bell isn't worried about the Home Run Derby messing with the considerable mojo he's built during his breakout season. Quite the opposite. Bell is pumped for the chance to step into the batter's box and swing for the fences with everyone in baseball watching.