CHICAGO (CBS) — Trains on Metra’s Union Pacific Northwest line were halted north of Barrington during the Tuesday morning rush, after a pedestrian was struck and killed in north suburban Cary.
An outbound UP-Northwest train struck and killed a pedestrian shortly after 7 a.m. in Cary, a Metra spokesperson confirmed.
Inbound and outbound UP-Northwest trains were halted north of Barrington as a result.
An extra inbound train was scheduled to depart from Barrington around 8:20 a.m., making all stops to Ogilvie Transportation Center.