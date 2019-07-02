  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Trains on Metra’s Union Pacific Northwest line were halted north of Barrington during the Tuesday morning rush, after a pedestrian was struck and killed in north suburban Cary.

An outbound UP-Northwest train struck and killed a pedestrian shortly after 7 a.m. in Cary, a Metra spokesperson confirmed.

Inbound and outbound UP-Northwest trains were halted north of Barrington as a result.

An extra inbound train was scheduled to depart from Barrington around 8:20 a.m., making all stops to Ogilvie Transportation Center.