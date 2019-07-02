  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Chicago, Lawndale, Local TV, Missing Man

CHICAGO (CBS) — A family is searching for a missing Lawndale man four days after he disappeared.

Esteban Uriostigue, 22, was last seen Friday af the Jewel grocery store at Clybourn and Fullerton in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. He lives several miles away, near Polk and Western.

Uriostigue is 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Esteban Uriostigue has been missing since June 28, 2019. (Source: Chicago Police)

Police said he was wearing a black and red striped shirt, and black jeans.

A search party Monday night checked the area near where he was last seen, but failed to find him.

Anyone who locates him should call Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.