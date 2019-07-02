Chicago (CBS) — The Cook County Sheriff announced criminal sexual assault charges against a teacher at a Burbank private school.
Shannon Griffin, 49, of Oak Lawn, has been charged with five counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, one count Solicitation of Child Pornography, one count of Distribution of Harmful Materials and one count of Grooming. According to Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, her alleged conduct involved two juvenile students at Jordan Baptist School.
The Sheriff’s office stated its month-long investigation found Griffin engaged in sexual conduct with a minor enrolled at the school. The investigation found the teacher’s conduct “started in 2013 and continued until March of 2019.”
“The investigation also revealed that Griffin sent nude pictures and videos of herself to and requested nude pictures from the minor and another juvenile victim, also enrolled at the school,” according to a statement from Dart’s office.
Anyone with further information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s office at 708-865-4720.