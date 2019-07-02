U.S. Defeats England 2-1 To Advance To Women's World Cup FinalThe U.S. will now play the winner of Sweden and the Netherlands on Sunday in the Women's World Cup final at Stade de Lyon. The Americans are seeking their fourth title and are vying to be the first nation to win it back-to-back since Germany in 2003 and 2007.

Women's World Cup Semifinal Match: Where To Watch US Vs. EnglandThe USWNT has beaten Thailand, Chile, Sweden, Spain and France during the tournament. The team will now go up against England in the semifinals.

Soccer Skills On Display At 'Gold Cup Station' For Concacaf Games"We keep coming back to Chicago because the fans really support the sport. And it also exemplifies the diversity of our region as well so we're really excited to be back."

Bears To Give Away Bobbleheads At Home GamesChicago Bears officials announced the decision to give away bobbleheads at each home game.

Baseball Report: Major League Baseball Sets Another HR MarkJune was another record month for homers for MLB teams.

3M Open Preview: World No. 1 Brooks Koepka And Golf's Best Players Take On TPC Twin CitiesThe PGA Tour is returning to Minnesota for the first time in 50 years with the 3M Open set to tee off on Thursday.