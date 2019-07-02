  • CBS 2On Air

By Mugo Odigwe
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police took seven people into custody overnight, after vandals defaced “The Bean” at Millennium Park and the Cancer Survivors’ Garden at Maggie Daley Park.

Police responded to a trespassing call in Millennium Park just after midnight on Tuesday morning. Responding officers found famed artist Anish Kapoor’s landmark “Cloud Gate,” more commonly known as “The Bean” covered in graffiti.

The taggers also defaced a memorial wall in the the Cancer Survivors’ Garden at Maggie Daley Park, as well as benches and walls throughout the parks.

Chicago Police evidence technicians are currently processing the scenes at both parks.

Charges are pending.

Vandals defaced the Cancer Survivors’ Garden at Maggie Daley Park on July 2, 2019. (Credit: CBS)

 