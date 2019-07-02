CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police took seven people into custody overnight, after vandals hit Millennium and Maggie Daley Parks.
Police responded to a trespassing call in Millennium Park just after midnight on Tuesday morning. Responding officers found famed artist Anish Kapoor’s landmark “Cloud Gate,” more commonly known as “The Bean” covered in graffiti.
The taggers also defaced a memorial wall in the the Cancer Survivors’ Garden, as well as benches and walls throughout the parks.
Chicago Police evidence technicians are currently on scene processing the scene.
Charges are pending.