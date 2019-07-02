CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago resident Calvin Taylor, 26, faces charges in connection with several armed carjackings over the weekend, according to the Aurora Police Department.
According to police, the carjackings occurred on Saturday morning at the following times:
- 5:25 a.m.: An Aurora man was carjacked at gunpoint at a gas station in the 300 block of south Broadway Street. The offender displayed a handgun and took the victim’s gray 2004 Kia minivan.
- 5:33 a.m.: An Aurora police officer located the same vehicle stalled on the road near Lake Street and Indian Trail, a few miles away from the scene of the carjacking. The officer learned that the offender crashed the Kia. When a person came to help with the crash, Taylor abandoned the first stolen car and jumped in the Good Samaritan’s vehicle, a black 2005 Chevrolet, and fled the area. At this time, officers recovered a loaded handgun in the passenger compartment of the first-stolen Kia minivan.
- 5:37 a.m.: Aurora Police dispatchers received a call of a rollover crash on I-88 near Farnsworth Avenue involving the newly stolen black Chevrolet. Another motorist, an 18-year-old woman, stopped to help at which time Taylor then stole her vehicle and fled east on I-88. Taylor took the victim’s gray Dodge Avenger.
- 7:29 a.m.: Police we were notified by the Illinois State Police, that Taylor and the gray Dodge Avenger had been located near I-290 in Bellwood. After a vehicle pursuit, Taylor crashed and was taken into custody by ISP.
Taylor, who police later identified as the offender, suffered a broken leg and ankle and was transported to Stroger Hospital. No other injuries were reported.
Taylor was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and unlawful use of a weapon.
He was being held at the Kane County Jail on $500,000 bond.