(CBS) — The United States Women’s National Soccer Team continues its quest to win the World Cup in Tuesday’s semifinal game.
The USWNT has beaten Thailand, Chile, Sweden, Spain and France during the tournament. The team will now go up against England in the semifinals. The winner will face either Sweden or the Netherlands. That match takes place on Wednesday.
The match begins at 2 p.m., Chicago time. Here are a few places that are holding watch parties.
The “official USWNT semifinal viewing party” from USA Soccer is taking place in Lincoln Park. According to its website, fans can enter near the Benjamin Franklin statue near 72 W. Lasalle Drive.
The Globe Pub – 1934 W. Irving Park Road (North Center)
Fado Irish Pub –- 100 W Grand Ave. (River North)
AJ Hudson’s –- 3801 N Ashland (Lakeview)
Cleos — 1935 W Chicago Ave, (Ukrainian Village)
Theory Chicago — 9 West Hubbard
Timothy O’Toole’s Pub — 622 N. Fairbanks Court
The Chicago chapter of American Outlaws, the U.S. Soccer fan club, will host parties before and after the matches. Check out their site for watch party locations.