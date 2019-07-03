CHICAGO (AP) — Jose Abreu hit a three-run homer in the 12th inning, Yoan Moncada and Ryan Cordell each went deep twice and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Wednesday night to complete a day-night doubleheader sweep.

Abreu’s shot to the left-field bullpen capped a wild win for the White Sox, after Dylan Cease went five innings in his debut to lead them to a 7-5 victory in the opener.

Chicago had runners on first and second in the 12th after Nick Ramirez (3-3) walked Zack Collins with one out and Leury Garcia singled. Moncada struck out before Abreu connected on a 3-2 pitch for his second career game-ending homer, giving the White Sox their fifth win in six games.

Moncada hit a solo homer to left in the first off Tyler Alexander and tied it with a 462-foot shot to right against All-Star closer Shane Greene in the 10th after John Hicks hit an RBI single in the top half. He also capped a three-run seventh with a sacrifice fly against José Cisnero that made it 5-all.

Cordell went deep leading off the fifth against Chicago native Tyler Alexander and cut it to 5-4 in the seventh with a two-run shot against Victor Alcántara for his first career multi-homer game. He also made a leaping catch against the center-field wall to rob Harold Castro in the fourth.

José Ruiz (1-1) struck out all three batters in the 12th. Ross Detwiler gave up four runs (two earned) and eight hits in six innings.

Nicholas Castellanos hit a two-run homer for Detroit. Alexander went five innings in his major league debut, allowing two runs and five hits. But the Tigers lost for the 11th time in 12 games.

There was a charged atmosphere for the first game with Cease making his debut. The 23-year-old right-hander gave up three runs and four hits. He struck out six and walked four — three during a two-run first in which he also hit a batter.

But Cease (1-0) also showed the stuff that had the White Sox anticipating big things when they acquired him along with outfielder Eloy Jiménez as part of the trade in July 2017 that sent José Quintana to the crosstown Cubs. He had a roaring crowd, not to mention 15 to 20 family members, cheering him on.

“It really is hard to put into words, the atmosphere,” Cease said. “It’s definitely the most fun I’ve had on a baseball field.”

Yolmer Sánchez had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice. He hit an RBI double and came around in a two-run fourth against Daniel Norris that put Chicago on top 4-2, and added an RBI single in a two-run sixth.

Abreu went 2 for 4 with a double and a run. James McCann added an RBI double and run-scoring single, and Ryan Cordell drove in two.

Kelvin Herrera gave up an RBI double to Gordon Beckham with two outs in the ninth. Alex Colomé then gave up a run-scoring double to Christin Stewart before retiring Castellanos for his 19th save in 20 chances.

Norris (2-8) is 0-7 in his past 10 starts after getting tagged for six runs and eight hits in five-plus innings.

Jeimer Candelario homered for Detroit after getting hit in the wrist area earlier in the game.

TRANSACTIONS

The White Sox requested waivers on first baseman/designated hitter Yonder Alonso after designating him for assignment last week.

The Tigers designated left-hander José Fernández for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: CF JaCoby Jones (back spasms) had an MRI after exiting the first game in the fifth inning and was not in the lineup for the nightcap. … SS Jordy Mercer went 0 for 3 in the opener after being sidelined since May 7 with a strained right quad.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Matthew Boyd (5-6, 3.72 ERA) gets the ball after having his scheduled start pushed because two days because of Tuesday’s postponement due to rain. He is 0-2 in his past five starts — all losses for the Tigers.

White Sox: RHP Iván Nova (3-7, 5.92) has lost two straight starts and is 0-3 in his past seven outings.

