CHICAGO (CBS) — A heartbroken Norridge family claims their loved ones’ graves were cleared and their memorials of crosses, angels and more were tossed into piles by a dumpster without warning.
The family claims the memorials had been there for more than a decade.
“It’s been very heartbreaking since yesterday,” said Linda, who did not want her last name made public. “My mother, my father is buried here. My aunts, my uncles, my husband, my granddaughter. Everything was gone. My 14-year-old granddaughter tried to climb through the angels to find her sister’s angel because she wanted to take it home, but she couldn’t.”
And she said when they confronted the cemetery staff “they were very cold.”
“They said that’s always been the rule,” she said.
CBS 2’s Tara Molina took those concerns straight to management. The owner would not go on camera but said they took over a few years ago, and longtime rules haven’t been enforced.
The owner explained items like those in the memorials are hazardous and create maintenance issues.
The owner said a letter went out to every family with an address on file, and grave sites were cleared weeks ago.
Linda says she didn’t get the letter or any notice.
“If there was a way, I’d move my whole family from the cemetery across the street,” she said. “My grave is here, too, and I told my daughter, ‘Do not bury me there.'”
According to the owner of the cemetery, they’ve returned many items to concerned families.
He said compliments about the change outweigh the complaints.
The owner sent the following email in response to this story:
“Very nice talking with you this afternoon. I am still hoping you choose not to run this story. When I get more compliments than complaints for us cleaning up excessive decorations in certain sections, your story becomes less valid.
As I said, we are very sensitive to emotions in this industry. We have fielded several calls and have returned numerous decorations to families that called asking for an explanation. Once it is explained that the excessive items create a hazard and impede the maintenance of the grounds, 99% if those affected end up understanding.
I am attaching the letter that went out to those families the first week of June along with a copy of the rules and regulations that pertain to the decorations. (Although the letter is specific to one section of the cemetery, there are multiple sections that the letter was sent to, and the correct section was referenced accordingly). As far as I know, these rules have not been changed in the last 50 years. We are currently lenient in allowing more than just the planter box to which the rules restrict. Again – not all decorations have been removed, and nothing has been thrown away. Feel free to respond with any questions.”