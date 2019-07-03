CHICAGO (CBS) — A heartbroken Norridge family claims their loved ones’ graves were cleared and their memorials of crosses, angels and more were tossed into piles by a dumpster without warning.

The family claims the memorials had been there for more than a decade.

“It’s been very heartbreaking since yesterday,” said Linda, who did not want her last name made public. “My mother, my father is buried here. My aunts, my uncles, my husband, my granddaughter. Everything was gone. My 14-year-old granddaughter tried to climb through the angels to find her sister’s angel because she wanted to take it home, but she couldn’t.”

And she said when they confronted the cemetery staff “they were very cold.”

“They said that’s always been the rule,” she said.

CBS 2’s Tara Molina took those concerns straight to management. The owner would not go on camera but said they took over a few years ago, and longtime rules haven’t been enforced.

The owner explained items like those in the memorials are hazardous and create maintenance issues.

The owner said a letter went out to every family with an address on file, and grave sites were cleared weeks ago.

Linda says she didn’t get the letter or any notice.

“If there was a way, I’d move my whole family from the cemetery across the street,” she said. “My grave is here, too, and I told my daughter, ‘Do not bury me there.'”

According to the owner of the cemetery, they’ve returned many items to concerned families.

He said compliments about the change outweigh the complaints.

The owner sent the following email in response to this story: