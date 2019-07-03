CHICAGO (CBS) — Several Chicago police officers had a heart-warming reunion on Tuesday with the baby they helped bring into the world on Easter.

Kaliyah Stokes and her father were on their way to Comer Children’s Hospital on April 21, after she went into labor, when they realized her baby wasn’t going to wait.

Her dad pulled up in front of the 3rd District police station at 70th and Cottage Grove, and got help from several officers, who helped deliver baby Ava in the family car.

The officers were able to secure the baby and release the umbilical cord from around the baby’s neck until EMS arrived on the scene to take mom and daughter to the hospital.

“I was so scared, but at the same time I was happy,” Kaliyah said. “To me, that is great to know that she has police officers that will protect her and love her.”

Officers from @ChicagoCAPS03 helped deliver a baby girl on Easter Sunday. Today, the girl's mother and grandfather reunited with the Officers who jumped into action to help deliver the newborn baby girl. Click for video 📽: https://t.co/ltpIGcHKPU#ServingProtectingConnecting pic.twitter.com/mGUHgIntNI — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) July 2, 2019

On Tuesday, Kaliyah and her father brought Ava back to the 3rd District station to meet her CPD family.

“She might not know it yet, but she has a bunch of police officers that are honorary uncles and aunts,” said Officer Geraldine Hutchinson.

The officers also threw a surprise baby shower to give Ava some important and fun gifts she and her mom will need.

Her grandfather said someday he’ll tell little Ava the story of how she became his all-time favorite Easter blessing.

“This is something that I can tell her for years to come,” he said. “And the point is that she also messed the whole front seat of my car. That’s something else I can also tell her.”