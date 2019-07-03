CHICAGO (CBS) — Although storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday, both days should clear up at night for Fourth of July fireworks.
Scattered showers are possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening with a thunderstorm possible. The best chance for rain is away from the lake, to the southwest. The chance for severe weather has been moved far to the south and west of the Chicago area.
Conditions will improve by the time fireworks launch, although a stray shower can’t be ruled out. The Fourth of July will see afternoon showers that will become widely scattered by the time night falls. So, both Wednesday and Thursday night hold the promise of fireworks going off without interruption.
CBS 2’s Ed Curran says to keep your fingers crossed and bring something appropriate to sit on in the wet grass.
Forecast
Tonight: Scattered showers diminish after sunset, low of 70
Thursday: Scattered afternoon showers, 89 and humid
Thursday night: Showers diminish after sunset, low of 73