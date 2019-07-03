CHICAGO (CBS)– A delivery driver has been charged with attempted kidnapping after police said he tried to carry a woman into his truck.
According to Orland Park police, a female victim was walking in the 11400 block of 143rd Street early Sunday morning when a white box truck pulled up to her. Police said the driver, identified as Sofiane Mansouri, asked the victim if she was okay.
When she responded that she did not need any help, the driver parked on the side of the roadway up ahead.
According to Orland Park police, Mansouri got out of the truck and approached the victim telling her he could help her.
“When the female again insisted she didn’t need help, Mansouri grabbed her and carried her back to the truck.,” officials stated in a press release.
Police said the victim was able to stop Mansouri from opening the truck door and eventually broke free.
Mansouri, 34, was taken into custody on Tuesday and was charged with Attempted Kidnapping.
His bond was set at $500,000 and his next court date was set for July 30.