Best Sports Moments In July 4th HistoryHere are a few of our favorites from Fourth of July's past.

Top 5 Games To Play At The 4th Of July BBQ RankedIt's 4th of July weekend which means BBQ's and cookouts. Here are the best games to play with friends and family.

USWNT Jersey Sales Setting Records For Nike, FanaticsThe team's run through the Women's World Cup has a lot of fans jumping on the bandwagon.

How Does Nathan's Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest Actually Work?These are the rules under which Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo will have to defend their Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest titles.

Frazier Stays Hot, Leads Pirates By Listless Cubs 5-1Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle didn't need to check the analytics before writing down Adam Frazier's name in the leadoff spot before Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs.

Tigers White Sox Game Rained OutTuesday's game between the White Sox and the Detroit Tigers was postponed by rain nearly an hour after the scheduled first pitch. It will be made up on Sept. 27 as part of a straight doubleheader.