CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 has learned the gun used in the Rogers Park murders was also used in a pair of West Side shooting, according to police.
The execution-style murders of 73-year-old Douglas Watts and 24-year-old Eliyahu Moscowitz just 36 hours apart terrorized the North Side last fall.
The alleged killer was seen on surveillance video. Police describe him as having a duck walk or limp.
Weeks after those murders the same gun was used in a shooting in West Lawndale.
The victims took themselves to the hospital in a silver SUV riddled with bullet holes.
And in March of this year police confirm the same gun was used in a shooting at 2300 West Jackson near the United Center.
It’s not clear if the gun changed hands or if it’s the Rogers Park killer.
The reward for information is now at $150,000.