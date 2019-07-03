CHICAGO (CBS) — A closed road that served has a shortcut between Chicago and Hammond is now back open.
Last month, Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott said he would a survey North Hammond residents on whether to keep the busy-but-bumpy 134th Street closed for good.
McDermott said he has gotten compliments and complaints since he closed the road with no warning to the City of Chicago. Drivers describe it as a popular shortcut between Hammond and Chicago’s Southeast Side.
The City of Chicago patched its side of the road up after a CBS 2 report exposed car damage from the road last month.
The next day, the City of Hammond shut its side down and said it would decide whether the repairs are worth the costs. Ultimately, the city decided to reopen the road and make repairs.