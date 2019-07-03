  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMHot Bench
    2:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago Police, CPD, Little Village, Missing Person

CHICAGO (CBS) — Anthony Heredia, 16, has been reported missing from the Little Village neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

(Credit: CPD)

He was last seen Tuesday in the 2400 block of South Keeler Avenue wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants and gym shoes. He was carrying a black backpack with gray dollar bill graphics on the bottom.

Anthony is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.