CHICAGO (CBS)– Glenview police are seeking the public’s help in locating Nicholas Zwolinski, 20, who has been reporting missing and he may be in danger.

According to Glenview police, Zwolinski told his mother he was going for a walk and did not return. He left his wallet and cell phone at his Glenview residence.

Credit: Glenview PD

The missing 20-year-old may be suffering from depression.

He was last seen in the 700 block of Beaver Road wearing a gray t-shirt and black shorts. His family said he frequents Blue Star Woods.

Police describe Zwolinski as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 145 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police detective Randy  Herndon at 847-901-6118 or the Glenview police tip line at 847-901-6055.