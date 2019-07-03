How Does Nathan's Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest Actually Work?These are the rules under which Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo will have to defend their Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest titles.

Frazier Stays Hot, Leads Pirates By Listless Cubs 5-1Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle didn't need to check the analytics before writing down Adam Frazier's name in the leadoff spot before Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs.

Tigers White Sox Game Rained OutTuesday's game between the White Sox and the Detroit Tigers was postponed by rain nearly an hour after the scheduled first pitch. It will be made up on Sept. 27 as part of a straight doubleheader.

Harold Baines Is Ready For His Induction Speech"It'll be about my community. It'll be about my coaches, my teammates and last but not least my family."

U.S. Defeats England 2-1 To Advance To Women's World Cup FinalThe U.S. will now play the winner of Sweden and the Netherlands on Sunday in the Women's World Cup final at Stade de Lyon. The Americans are seeking their fourth title and are vying to be the first nation to win it back-to-back since Germany in 2003 and 2007.

Women's World Cup Semifinal Match: Where To Watch US Vs. EnglandThe USWNT has beaten Thailand, Chile, Sweden, Spain and France during the tournament. The team will now go up against England in the semifinals.