CHICAGO (CBS) — Rebecca L. Crabtree, 35, has been located and is safe.
She was reported missing July 1 from the Gurnee area, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Crabtree was last seen by her family on June 16 in the 18000 block of west Stockton Court. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
According to officials, she was last seen driving a black 2011 GMC Yukon with Illinois license AC80645. The vehicle has damage to the rear driver’s side, black duct tape around the passenger-side mirror and does not have a front license plate.
Crabtree left without her cellphone or other personal belongings and officials said she has gone missing in the past and has been previously located in Park Ridge, Woodstock and Lake Forest.