CHICAGO (CBS) — Team USA will faces the Netherlands in the World Cup final.
Sam Kerr returned to the Chicago Red stars after playing in the World Cup and a captain for the Australian national team.
Kerr had five goals in four games, but the team lost to Norway.
Now the Red Stars forward be cheering on four of her Red Stars teamates: Julie Ertz, Alyssa Naeher, Tierna Davidson and Morgan Brian, who are on Team USA.
“It was amazing to go to my third World Cup. It was a massive honor. The result didn’t go our way. We’ll be back stronger,” Kerr said. “I hope my friends do well and do whatever they need to do. We’ll be waiting for them back here in Chicago.”