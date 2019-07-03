CHICAGO (CBS)– The grass has not been cut in weeks and trash covers the ground beneath a mural of three Chicago firefighters who died on the job. Now, one man in the neighborhood is fighting for them.

A small park at the border of Logan Square and Avondale is dedicated to three firemen who died fighting an arson in 1985.

Thirty four years later, a sign at the park lists three broken rules; no littering, loitering and no alcoholic drinks.

Rob Klas walks by the park daily on his way to work. He said people clean it up from time to time, but he’s trying to rally support to get it cleaned up consistently.

“So it’s not knee high and there’s not rats frolicking through it,” he said.

Klas emailed the 35th Ward alderman’s office and the chief of staff told him it’s not a Chicago Park District property, but the Chicago Department of Transportation.

“We’re still trying to figure out whether it’s technically a park or a plaza,” Klas said.

The alderman’s office told CBS 2 the West Logan Square Avondale Block Club entered an agreement with the city to maintain the space, but now many block club members are senior citizens.

“I just think the same people who have been taking care of it for 30 years are getting up in age and it’s hard to keep up with it,” Klas said.

Klas took to social media, reaching out to neighbors to see who would help him take over the agreement and clean this park up. So far, he said he’s already found some neighbors on board to help.

“I think it would be really nice to walk by that park someday and say, hey, there are people that care about keeping the memory of these people alive,” he said.

Klas said the block club was very grateful for his efforts and told him they’ve been looking for someone to help out.

The alderman’s office said they are exploring ways to provide funding for the park, possibly by establishing a special service area.