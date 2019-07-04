



CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police charged seven people overnight in connection to the tagging of sculpture “The Bean” and the Cancer Survivors’ Garden.

Police have charged Tino Guzman, 20, and Rey Ortega, 20, each with one felony count of Criminal Damage to Government Property. They’ve also been charged with one misdemeanor count of Criminal Trespass to State Land.

Four other adults and one minor were also charged with misdemeanor counts of Criminal Trespass to State Land.

On Tuesday morning just after midnight, police responded to a trespassing call in Millennium Park.

Officers found the words “35th Crew” and other graffiti had been spray-painted on famed artist Anish Kapoor’s “Cloud Gate,” more commonly known as “The Bean.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot expressed her anger regarding this incident.

“I was pretty pissed off, look some things should be sacred,” she said.

“Vandalism to Chicago’s iconic ‘Cloud Gate’ is reprehensible,” Department of Cultural Affairs spokeswoman May May stated in an email.

In addition to “The Bean,” and the Cancer Survivors’ Garden at Maggie Daley Park, the taggers also spray-painted garbage cans and park benches throughout Millennium Park.

Crews were out early Tuesday morning using special chemicals and brushes to scrub the graffiti, it was cleared before 11 a.m.

According to police, both Guzman and Ortega are due in bond court today.