CHICAGO (CBS) — Ribfest is really cooking in Naperville for the 4th of July weekend.
The 32nd annual food festival is underway at Knoch Park, with more than a dozen barbecue joints firing up their grills.
They’ll be cooking up a savory selection of ribs, pulled pork, sausage links, and barbecue chicken smothered in all kinds of tasty sauces.
Defending champion pitmaster Mark Link, owner and chef at Uncle Bub’s BBQ in Westmont, took home last year’s trophies for Best Ribs and Best Sauce. A kids’ panel also voted Bub’s as Best Ribs.
Link said it takes about six hours to slow cook his ribs, using apple and hickory woods in his huge smokers.
“We mist them with our lemon juice, and then we rub them down with 13 of our herbs and spices. We slow smoke them with apple and hickory wood for about four hours. Then we’ll open up the doors, and we’ll spray some apple juice on the ribs. Let them cook another hour. They’re delicious,” he said.
The festival started on Wednesday, and continues through Saturday. Link said he’ll be cooking up about 1,600 pounds of meat on Thursday alone.
Flo Rida and KC & The Sunshine Band are the headline bands on July 4th.
Brantley Gilbert & Randy Houser, Bad Company, and Grand Funk Railroad also are performing this weekend.
Other activities include magic shows, bounce houses, relay races, and face painting.
The annual summer festival will move to Romeoville next year, due to construction at Knoch Park in Naperville.