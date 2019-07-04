CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were stabbed at Navy Pier around the time of the annual fireworks display Thursday night, and 16 others were hospitalized for injuries after being trampled in the following stampede, Chicago police confirm.

The stabbing victims were listed in serious to critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The stabbing took place after an altercation on the pier, but what caused the initial altercation was unclear.

Fire officials originally told CBS 2 one person was shot but later said that information was unconfirmed by emergency room officials. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi later confirmed the man punctured his leg after running into a table.

NAVY PIER STABBING: No one shot. “Shooting victim” is a man punctuated his leg after running into a table. To be very clear, that original info came from an official who then retracted it. @cbschicago https://t.co/Y0KVs0Aa2W — Tara Molina (@TaraMolinaTV) July 5, 2019

Fire officials say about a dozen others were injured inside Harry Caray’s Tavern at Navy Pier within a stampede that followed. Some ambulances transported more than one of the stampede victims, according to fire officials.

STABBING AT NAVY PIER: 3 stabbing victims and shooting victims transported. None dead. About 12 others were injured in what was called a “stampede” of people rushing from Navy Pier restaurant. Not serious injuries. All info from Chicago Fire. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/B8AlIqUntT — Tara Molina (@TaraMolinaTV) July 5, 2019

Police said none of the three stabbing victims was cooperating with police and all received non life threatening injuries.

The security screening was effective, police say, as the stabbing happened outside the secure perimeter.

NAVY PIER STABBING: According to Chicago Police NONE of the 3 stabbing victims are cooperating with police. Not life-threatening injuries. Says security screening was effective. The stabbing happened OUTSIDE secure parameter. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/4M283AIwnq — Tara Molina (@TaraMolinaTV) July 5, 2019

Chicago police would not say if anyone was in custody related to the stabbing as of midnight following the incident.

Police also said they do not know what caused the stampede, but they do know there were calls of shots fired.

This is a developing story.