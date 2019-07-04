CHICAGO (CBS) — The weather could put a damper on the July 4th fireworks at Navy Pier, and city officials aren’t taking any chances with possible storms in the forecast.

Last year, there was chaos along the lakefront when storms moved in after the fireworks, and people who didn’t know where to take cover scrambled to find shelter.

Navy Pier and city officials said they are working with the National Weather Service to monitor Thursday’s conditions, with chances of scattered showers and storms Thursday night.

“Navy Pier can hold about 60,000 people, and they can all shelter in place at Navy Pier, within the confines of the pier itself. Early notification is something that we’re going to try to get ahead of, and make sure we get the word out,” Office of Emergency Management and Communication executive director Rich Guidice said.

Authorities also have designated the Navy Pier parking garage as a shelter in case of severe weather. With concrete walls and no windows, it’s a prime spot for taking cover if powerful storms move in.

Also a concern are potential burns, injuries, and fires from people shooting off their own fireworks. City officials reminded everyone fireworks are illegal in Illinois.

“Please take the time to go to not only Navy Pier for our beautiful fireworks presentation, but also the surrounding communities that have presentations of fireworks available,” Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Richard Ford III said.

Another safety concern is possible violent crime. To guard against that, police are deploying 1,500 additional officers over the holiday weekend.

“Our deployments will target areas where we expect the most people to be gathering; such as the beaches, lakefronts, and parks. Officers will also increase patrols in the city’s many vibrant neighborhoods. These officers will be out on foot patrol, as well on bikes and in their police vehicles,” Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged people to take public transportation to get around on Thursday. She said CTA cameras will be monitored live by police throughout the holiday weekend.