CHICAGO (CBS) — According to Chicago police two people were hit by gunfire in the South Shore neighborhood.
Authorities said the incident happened around 4:00 Thursday afternoon in the 2800 block of East 77th. A 21-year-old man was allegedly in a verbal altercation with a group of other men standing across the corner from him. The 21-year-old had a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to University of Chicago Hopsital in serious condition.
A 39-year-old woman walking eastbound on 77th was struck by the same gunfire coming from the incident involving the 21-year-old. She was hit in both legs and not involved in the altercation.
She was taken to University of Chicago hospital in serious condition.
Police said the offender fled northbound on South Shore Drive and ther are no other offenders in custody.
Area South detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story.