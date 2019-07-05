CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man was killed and another person was wounded when someone shot into their vehicle during a road rage incident Thursday night in Hammond, Ind. The victims crashed into a nearby house after the shooting.
Police said, around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near 165th and Blaine in Hammond.
Witnesses told police two vehicles were driving alongside each other in an apparent road rage incident, when someone in one of the cars began shooting at the other vehicle.
The victim’s car crashed into a nearby home. The other vehicle kept going west on 165th Street into Illinois.
One person in the car, 18-year-old Jorge Roman, of East Chicago, was pronounced dead. The other person was taken to St. Margaret Hospital. His condition was not available.
No one inside the house was injured.
Police said anyone with information about the shooting should call Hammond Police Capt. Zeke Hinojosa at (219) 852-2971 or Sgt. Scott Jajowka at (219) 852-2989.