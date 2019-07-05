CHICAGO (CBS) — An inmate at the Lake County Jail in Illinois removed a baggie containing an unknown substance from between his buttocks and swallowed it early Thursday morning, authorities say.
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s office, Tony Howard, 33, of Round Lake, was charged with one felony count of obstructing justice.
Howard had been arrested and taken to the jail Wednesday for failing to appear for an arrest warrant for criminal trespass.
Around 1 a.m. Thursday, correctional officers were conducting a secondary search and found that Howard was concealing a small baggie, containing an unknown substance, “wedged in his buttocks”.
The officers ordered Howard to turn the baggie over, but he removed it and swallowed it.
Because the contents of the baggie were unknown, paramedics were called and Howard was transported to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan.
After being evaluated, Howard was released back to the jail, where he is still being held.
He is due in court July 10.