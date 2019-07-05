CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was injured when a piece of falling glass struck him on the head while he was walking on Michigan Avenue Friday morning, police said.
The 41-year-old man was walking in the 200 block of North Michigan Avenue around 10:15 a.m. when the glass fell and left a one-inch gash on the front of the man’s head.
He was transported to Northwestern Hospital where his condition was stabilized.
Police said workers were replacing windows in the building above where the glass fell. They said no one else was injured and the area was secured.