CHICAGO (CBS) — A biker was killed Thursday night, when a hit-and-run driver rear-ended him while he was riding his motorcycle in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.
Police said the 36-year-old man was riding his motorcycle east on Diversey near Lavergne around 9:30 p.m., when a black SUV rear-ended him and did not stop.
The biker was tossed from his motorcycle, and hit a pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one was in custody Friday morning.
The Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.