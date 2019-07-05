Filed Under:Belmont Cragin, Chicago, Crash, hit-and-run, Local TV, Motorcycle Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A biker was killed Thursday night, when a hit-and-run driver rear-ended him while he was riding his motorcycle in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Police said the 36-year-old man was riding his motorcycle east on Diversey near Lavergne around 9:30 p.m., when a black SUV rear-ended him and did not stop.

The biker was tossed from his motorcycle, and hit a pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody Friday morning.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.