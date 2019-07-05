CHICAGO (CBS) — No one knows where or when, but President Donald Trump said he plans to round up thousands of undocumented immigrants, many of whom live in Chicago, for deportation.

The president won’t call them raids but said they’ll be happening soon.

“Well, I don’t call them raids,” Trump said. “I say they came in illegally, and we’re bringing them out legally. These are people where we have the papers. We’ve gone through the court system. They’ll be starting fairly soon, but I don’t call them raids.”

I group of teens in Pilsen is trying to protect immigrants.

“To know when my sister finally gets into high school, when she graduates eighth grade, he’s not going to be there. That’s what was taken away from me that day — a family,” said Damariz Posadas.

Posadas, 21, was emotional as she described how Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents burst through her parents’ home four years ago and arrested and deported her father for being in the country illegally. It’s an experience she says has haunted her for years.

“During that time I had known some of my rights, obviously not all of them but some of them, and I asked for a warrant,” she said. “The ICE officer proceded to take his gun out and put it against my head.”

It was this experience that motivated the incoming Boston University graduate student and immigrant to join a local teen group called La Fuerza Juventud: Right to Family Canvas. Fuerza is Spanish for strength and juventud is Spanish for Youth.

The volunteers hit the pavement Friday and faced high temperatures to educate residents about their rights and distribute flyers. They believe ICE agents will conduct massive undocumented removal operation that Trump said would happen this weekend.

Posadas’ parents brought her to the United States when she was three. Her father died in Mexico trying to cross back illegally. She said the broken immigration system keeps many in the shadows.

“Any family within the United States right now that is here illegally, and you have been here for 20 years can’t apply for citizenship. We can’t apply as normal citizens,’ she said. “And that’s what the hard part is. Seeking asylum is not illegal entry. Although we broke the law, we are not trying to cause anything bad to happen in this country.”

Fuerza Juventud will continue canvassing the neighborhood Saturday and conduct a “Know Your Rights” seminar Sunday.