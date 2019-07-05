A Chicago Senior Citizen Team Wins First National Championship In 3-On-3 Half Court BasketballPlaying basketball instead of bingo? A special group of senior citizens is shattering stereotypes and having a ball along the way. Age is just a number on the basketball court for some “golden girls” in Evanston.

Cubs Erupt After Maddon's Ejection To Rip Pirates 11-3Kris Bryant hit his 17th homer and the Chicago Cubs erupted following manager Joe Maddon's fourth-inning ejection, routing the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-3 on Thursday to stop a four-game losing streak.

Tigers Use 3 HRs, Boyd's 13 K's To Top ChiSox 11-5White Sox rookie Eloy Jiménez hit a 436-foot two-run homer to center and had three RBIs. José Rondón also had a two-run drive, but the Chicago's winning streak ended at three games and the White Sox failed to climb back to .500.

Abreu Hits 3-Run HR In 12th, White Sox Beat Tigers, Sweep DHJose Abreu hit a three-run homer in the 12th inning, Yoan Moncada and Ryan Cordell each went deep twice and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Wednesday night to complete a day-night doubleheader sweep.

Pirates Rally Against Kimbrel In 9th To Edge Cubs 6-5The Chicago Cubs splurged on closer Craig Kimbrel last month in hopes of shoring up the back end of their spotty bullpen.

Red Stars Player Roots For Teammates In The World Cup Final"I hope my friends do well and do whatever they need to do. We'll be waiting for them back here in Chicago."