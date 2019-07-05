CHICAGO (CBS) — Residents of south suburban Park Forest are being urged to boil their water until further notice.
Officials with the Village of Park Forest said that “due to an issue discovered during a routine sampling” residents should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.
People should bring water to a boil and have it boil for at least five minutes before letting it cool.
The village said it will notify residents as to when it is no longer necessary to boil water.