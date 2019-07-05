CHICAGO (CBS) — After a week’s worth of scattered showers, the weekend looks to dry out with lots of sun on Sunday.
Some storms are expected for Friday afternoon but it should be partly cloudy on Saturday with mostly sunny on Sunday.
CBS 2 meteorlogist Robb Ellis says while it’s possible a few storms could fire up early in the day Saturday, most of the weekend is looking dry and much more pleasant.
Highs near 80 and lows in the mid 60s are expected, with mostly clear skies and lower humidity.
For next week, there will be another shot of storms that will arrive on Wednesday but it’ll be short-lived. Temperatures will stay seasonal.
