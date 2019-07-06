  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Missing, Missing Person, Missing Teen, Mundelein

CHICAGO (CBS)– Elizabeth Bocaniciu, 17, has been reported missing from Mundelein.

Credit: Lake County Sheriffs Office

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Bocaniciu was last seen at a friend’s house on the morning of July 1 in the 1300 block of north Whitewater Lane in Palatine.

Officials said Bocaniciu may be in the Lemont area and in the accompany of another missing 17-year-old, who is documented as missing out of Chicago.

Bocaniciu and the other missing girl recently colored their hair blue, police said. The teen is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.