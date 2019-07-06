CHICAGO (CBS)– Elizabeth Bocaniciu, 17, has been reported missing from Mundelein.
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Bocaniciu was last seen at a friend’s house on the morning of July 1 in the 1300 block of north Whitewater Lane in Palatine.
Officials said Bocaniciu may be in the Lemont area and in the accompany of another missing 17-year-old, who is documented as missing out of Chicago.
Bocaniciu and the other missing girl recently colored their hair blue, police said. The teen is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and 170 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.