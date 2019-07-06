  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Square Roots Festival, celebrating craft beer and music is coming to Lincoln Square.

Chef Darnell Reed and owner of Luella’s Gospel Bird said the festival promotes local vendors, music and is fun for the whole family.

The festival begins on Friday July 12 and runs through Sunday, July 14.

The suggested donation is anywhere from $5 to $20.

Festival goers experience performances from over 70 bands on four stages

Reed said all vendors selling craft beers, and more, are from Illinois including Lincoln Square in order to promote shopping locally.

Luella’s Gospel Bird features fried chicken with garlic, hot sauce, beer, cream butter and more. This dish will be available at the festival.