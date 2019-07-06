CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a homeless camp on the Near West Side Saturday morning.
According to police, the female victim was standing at the nearby Greyhound bus station when an unknown male offender approached her on a Divvy bicycle and offered to help her look for a shelter.
The offender allegedly brought the victim into a homeless encampment underneath the I-290 overpass in the 400 block of South Desplaines Avenue and sexually assaulted her.
The victim suffered serious injuries that required surgery.
The offender is described as approximately 20 to 29 years old and was wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering, black baseball hat and gray shoes with orange soles. He has a slim build, short dark hair and a mustache and beard.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.