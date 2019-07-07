CHICAGO (CBS)– There was a brawl in the stands at Guaranteed Rate Field at Saturday’s Cubs, White Sox game.
Chicago police said there have been no arrests in connection with the incident.
It is unclear why a group began fighting, but several punches were thrown. Some in the crowd tried to restrain those at odds.
Ballpark security attempted to break up the brawl.
White Sox officials issued the following statement:
“We support the tireless, round-the-clock efforts of our security team who help provide a safe, enjoyable fan experience. Our security team responded immediately, and we continue to make fan safety a top priority at the ballpark.