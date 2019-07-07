CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood is taking over the 360 Chicago Observation Deck throughout the month of July.
This neighborhood takeover is part of a larger campaign organized by 360 Chicago to introduce tourists and Chicago residents to “the real Chicago” by highlighting the city’s unique neighborhoods throughout the year.
Ian Tobin, the executive director of the Old Town Merchants and Residents Association joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio to talk about the takeover.
Tobin said Old Town was one of the four neighborhoods chosen to be featured on the 360 Chicago Observation Deck located located in the Willis Tower.
“Anyone who comes up to the observation deck can learn about what you can do in the Old Town neighborhood and what the Old Town neighborhood has to offer,” Tobin said.
Restaurants, local businesses and even Chicago’s Second City will be at the observation deck. Shop local night will take place on July 18 and on August 1 there will be an arts and entertainment night.
Tickets range from $15 to $22.
Some Old Town highlights include:
- Fleet Feet
- The Second City
- Kamehachi
- Adobo Grill
- The Fudge Pot
- Red Orchid Theatre