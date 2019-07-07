CHICAGO (CBS)– Crews are searching for a missing South Bend teen who went missing in Lake Michigan near Michigan City Saturday evening.
According to Indiana officials, witnesses said they observed Rahem Mason, 17, in the water near the beach. Witnesses told officials they saw Rahem go under under the surface and did not see him above the surface again.
High waves prevented an initial search by scuba divers. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter conducted a search by air.
“The incident occurred after normal swimming hours and the water had been closed throughout the day due to dangerous waves and currents,” Indiana officials stated in a press release.
The search for the missing teen resumed Sunday morning.
This is a developing story.