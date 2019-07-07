CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were stabbed, including a pregnant woman, after a fight Saturday night in the Loop.
Around 11:30 p.m., the victims were waiting with a group of people at Washington and Wabash for a rideshare when a male and female pulled up in a vehicle and offered the group a ride, according to Chicago police.
The group began to argue and the two people got out of their vehicle and stabbed the woman, 27, and the 26-year-old man in the stomach.
Chicago Fire Department said the woman told EMS she was three months pregnant.
The woman ran for help and found her blocks away in front of the Nederlander Theater near Randolph and Dearborn.
Both victims were transported to Northwestern Hospital in serious to critical condition.
No word yet on the condition of the woman’s baby.
This is a developing story.