CHICAGO (CBS)– A vigil was held in Bronzeville Saturday night for the Bradley sisters, who have been missing for 18 years.

Sisters Tionda and Diamond Bradley both vanished without a trace in 2001.

These are the latest “age progression” drawings of the long-missing Bradley sisters: Tionda, left, who would be 26, and Diamond, who would be 19. (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children/Shelia Bradley-Smith)

“If you have any information, of where Diamond and Tionda are at, get in touch with Chicago police of the FBI so we can return Tionda and Diamond back home,” the sisters’ mother said. “It’s time for a breakthrough.”

The two girls were 10 and 3 years old when they disappeared from their apartment near 35th and Cottage Grove, while their mother was at work.

Police launched one of the biggest manhunts in Chicago history.