CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago police officers were injured while helping clear an Edgewater apartment building during a fire Sunday afternoon.
The fire started around 4:30 p.m. on the second floor of an apartment building near Kenmore and Thorndale.
Police said two officers ran in to make sure everyone got out safe, and while doing so, suffered injuries from smoke inhalation.
“My roommates yelled fire, and they knocked on my door, so I gathered up the few things that I thought I needed and ran outside, and when I came outside I saw it. The AC unit in that window looked like it was on fire,” resident Abdur Khan said. “There were police officers rushing people out of the building on my way down, and there were people just making sure they had everyone.”
The officers were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where they were treated and released.
No one else was injured in the fire, but seven people were left temporarily homeless.