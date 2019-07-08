CHICAGO (CBS) — Residents in Park Forest are no longer under a boil water order, according to village officials.
The order was issued Friday afternoon and was lifted at 1:50 p.m. Monday after samples taken over the weekend all came back clear.
Residents can resume normal water use.
Park Forest Public Works crews suspect the spigot where the sample was taken was contaminated. It had not been used for nearly a year prior to the testing.
“Lack of usage combined with limited sanitizing of the spigot can result in water sample contamination,” the release stated.
According to a release from the village, officials learned of a failed water sample taken during routine tests late Wednesday. Of nearly 30 samples taken and submitted for testing, which usually takes 24 hours, one came failed.
“On Friday afternoon, lab results confirmed one failed water sample did in fact contact the bacteria total coliform. E.coli was no longer present in follow-up sampling,” the release said.
The failed water sample came from a sample station at Miami and Suwanee streets. Of nearly 60 additional samples, no others failed to meet Illinois Environmental Protection Agency standards.
The water issue was unrelated to issues in other areas such as University Park, according to village officials.