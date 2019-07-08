CHICAGO (CBS)– Glenview police have located 20-year-old Nicholas Zwolinski, who was reported missing last week.
According to Glenview police, Zwolinski told his mother he was going for a walk on July 1 and did not return. He left his wallet and cell phone at his Glenview residence.
Monday morning, police said Zwolinski had been located at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where he’d been admitted under a different name. Police said he was brought to the hospital after he’d been found wandering and disoriented in a back yard in Morton Grove on July 3.
A doctor who treated him Sunday recognized him and called police. He has been reunited with his family, and is under a doctor’s care.