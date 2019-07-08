CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police shot and killed a 41-year-old man Monday morning in the Belmont Central neighborhood, after an off-duty officer saw a man and woman running down the street in handcuffs, and told the officer they had been kidnapped.

Chicago Police Sgt. Cindy Guerra said, around 6:45 a.m., an off-duty officer saw a man and woman running down the street, handcuffed together. When he questioned them, they told him they had been kidnapped, and were being held against their will in an apartment in the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue.

The off-duty officer called 25th District officers to the scene, and when uniformed officers checked out the apartment involved, they got into an “armed confrontation” with a man inside, Guerra said.

Update: Per police…off-duty officer flagged down by male & female. They were hand-cuffed & asked for help. Officer called 4 backup. Officers went into apartment & found man who kidnapped the victims. Shooting ensued. Offender in critical condition. Officers ok. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/T8eqFfasEL — Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) July 8, 2019

An officer shot the suspect, a 41-year-old man who was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in “very critical” condition, police and fire department officials said. He later was pronounced dead, according to police.

No officers were wounded in the shooting, and Guerra said the two kidnapping victims were not injured.

“No visible injuries. They seemed to be okay. They’re shook up, but they seem to be fine at this time,” Guerra said.

Guerra said investigators believe the man and woman, who both appeared to be in their 40s, were kidnapped in the suburbs, and brought to the apartment in Chicago.

Police do not know if the suspect lived in that apartment.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

We've learned that this was a kidnapping incident and our victims managed to escape. They flagged down officers, and units responded to the location where the victims were held. An armed confrontation ensued with a possible offender & this weapon was recovered. pic.twitter.com/0HPKg78j6y — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 8, 2019

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating the police-involved shooting.

The officer who shot the suspect has been placed on administrative duties for 30 days, under standard protocol for a police-involved shooting.