



The Taste of Chicago kicks off in Grant Park on July 10, here’s what you need to know.

The 39th annual food festival runs from 11 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. on July 10-14. Admission is free admission and food tickets must be purchased.

Festival headliners include performances by Courtney Barnett, Bomba Estéreo, Cultura Profética, De La Soul, The Strumbellas and Lovelytheband.

Chicago Restaurants

This year’s food lineup includes 37 new restaurants and food trucks.

The festival will feature 41 Chicago-based food vendors and 17 food trucks.

Some of the new eateries participating include:

Da Pizza Dude

Gordo’s Homemade Ice Cream Bars

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Lao Sze Chuan

Ms. Tittle’s Cupcakes

Pink Taco

The Slab Bar-B-Que

Yvolina’s Tamales

A crowd favorite, “The Original Rainbow Cone” will return with Chicago’s rainbow ice cream.

Tickets for food and beverages can be purchased in strips of 14 tickets for $10.

Food Trucks

There will be 17 Chicago food trucks parked at the festival. Some of participating trucks include:

Beavers Coffee +Donuts

La Cocinita

Pink Flamingo Food Truck

Harold’s Chicken

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp

Music

The festival features concerts at the Petrillo Music Shell including performances by Courtney Barnett, Bomba Estéreo, Cultura Profética, De La Soul, The Strumbellas and Lovelytheband.

As of July 1, concert tickets increased to $25 for general admission and $50 for premium seating. Lawn seating is free.

The Concert Schedule Includes:

July 10- Courtney Barnett and Sunflower Bean

July 11- Bomba Estéreo and Cultura Profética

July 12- De La Soul, Taylor Bennett

July 13- Strumbellas, Lovelytheband, Joywave

July 14- India.Arie, Meshell Ndegeocello, Bilal

The Goose Island Stage, located on the south end of park, offers free performances all fives days of the festival. The free performances range from hip hop and rock to soul and Blues.

A full performance schedule for both stages and concert tickets are available at tasteofchicago.us.

Family Activities

The family-friendly Taste of Chicago Playground offers a Ferris Wheel and inflatables for kids. Ride tickets must be purchased on site.