CHICAGO (CBS)– The Taste of Chicago kicks off in Grant Park on July 10, here’s what you need to know.
The 39th annual food festival runs from 11 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. on July 10-14. Admission is free admission and food tickets must be purchased.
Festival headliners include performances by Courtney Barnett, Bomba Estéreo, Cultura Profética, De La Soul, The Strumbellas and Lovelytheband.
Chicago Restaurants
This year’s food lineup includes 37 new restaurants and food trucks.
The festival will feature 41 Chicago-based food vendors and 17 food trucks.
Some of the new eateries participating include:
- Da Pizza Dude
- Gordo’s Homemade Ice Cream Bars
- Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
- Lao Sze Chuan
- Ms. Tittle’s Cupcakes
- Pink Taco
- The Slab Bar-B-Que
- Yvolina’s Tamales
A crowd favorite, “The Original Rainbow Cone” will return with Chicago’s rainbow ice cream.
Tickets for food and beverages can be purchased in strips of 14 tickets for $10.
Food Trucks
There will be 17 Chicago food trucks parked at the festival. Some of participating trucks include:
- Beavers Coffee +Donuts
- La Cocinita
- Pink Flamingo Food Truck
- Harold’s Chicken
- Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp
Music
The festival features concerts at the Petrillo Music Shell including performances by Courtney Barnett, Bomba Estéreo, Cultura Profética, De La Soul, The Strumbellas and Lovelytheband.
As of July 1, concert tickets increased to $25 for general admission and $50 for premium seating. Lawn seating is free.
The Concert Schedule Includes:
- July 10- Courtney Barnett and Sunflower Bean
- July 11- Bomba Estéreo and Cultura Profética
- July 12- De La Soul, Taylor Bennett
- July 13- Strumbellas, Lovelytheband, Joywave
- July 14- India.Arie, Meshell Ndegeocello, Bilal
The Goose Island Stage, located on the south end of park, offers free performances all fives days of the festival. The free performances range from hip hop and rock to soul and Blues.
A full performance schedule for both stages and concert tickets are available at tasteofchicago.us.
Family Activities
The family-friendly Taste of Chicago Playground offers a Ferris Wheel and inflatables for kids. Ride tickets must be purchased on site.